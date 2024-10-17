Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 17th – 21st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County is shaping up to be filled with sunshine and calm conditions, though cool temperatures and patchy fog will be present during the mornings.

Residents can expect chilly nights with some frost, while daytime highs will gradually warm, offering pleasant autumn weather. Here’s a detailed look at the forecast:

Expect areas of fog and frost early Thursday morning, clearing by 9:00am. The rest of the day will be sunny, with a high near 65°F. Winds will be calm, providing a crisp but comfortable day.

Patchy dense fog will develop after 1:00am Thursday night, and frost may form after 5:00am. The night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 36°F. Winds will remain calm.

Some frost may linger before 8:00am Friday, but sunny skies will follow with a warmer high near 70°F. Light winds from the east will pick up slightly in the afternoon.

Friday night will likely see fog return after 3:00am, but the night will be clear overall, with temperatures dipping to around 40°F. A light breeze from the east-northeast will turn calm overnight.

Patchy fog in the early morning Saturday will give way to a sunny and pleasant day with a high near 74°F. Winds will remain calm throughout the day.

Fog may reappear after 2:00am Saturday night, but the sky will remain clear, and temperatures will cool to around 42°F. Calm winds will make for a still night.

Another foggy start is expected Sunday before 8:00am, followed by sunny skies and a high of around 75°F. Light northeast winds will arrive in the afternoon.

Fog may form Sunday night after 3:00am, but the night will otherwise be clear and calm, with a low of around 44°F.

On Monday, the week will begin with sunny conditions and warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 78°F.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 49°F, setting up for continued mild weather.

In summary, the weekend weather will be mostly sunny and calm, with cooler mornings and warmer afternoons. Patchy fog and frost are likely in the early hours, but the overall conditions are ideal for enjoying outdoor activities. Prepare for chilly nights and make the most of the sunny, pleasant days ahead!