APSU Spirit Shines at Tailgate Alley: Food, Games, and Excitement Fuel Homecoming Festivities

Clarksville, TN – On October 26th, 2024, Tailgate Alley transformed into a festival of Austin Peay State University pride, opening at 11:00am with food trucks, vendors, and endless excitement leading up to the APSU Homecoming game against Tarleton State.

Fans and families gathered under a sunlit sky in Stacheville for the ultimate gameday atmosphere, with the Miller Lite Family Zone, the Kids Zone, and a live DJ setting the pulse for a day to remember.

“I’m out here grilling for my fraternity today. I enjoy my prestigious, lovely college of Austin Peay State University. I grew up in Lincoln Homes, right down the street. Not only that, but I used to walk to school over here. They gave me a scholarship. I’m an alumnus. I went to Northeast High School. So this is the best thing ever. I get to see all the new faces, old faces, and everybody smiling once they get the good food in their belly,” stated Charles Hall.

It was more than just a tailgate; it was a block party brimming with the energy of APSU spirit! Tents lined the street and parking lot, each buzzing with students, alumni, and faculty, all serving up hearty fare. Fraternities and sororities teamed up to man grills and smokers, dishing out stacks of hot dogs, juicy burgers, perfectly crispy fried catfish, tangy BBQ, and grilled chicken with all the fixings.

The aromas wafted through the air, tempting everyone walking through Tailgate Alley to take a taste. In true homecoming spirit, the community poured out in droves to celebrate, with children in APSU jerseys dancing around, with kids tossing the pigskin, and a talented sax player weaving soulful tunes through the party.

The Kids Zone drew families in with bounce houses, and games, while the Miller Lite Family Zone gave adults a cozy corner to gather with cold drinks, swap APSU memories, and make new ones. As noon rolled around, a live DJ spun everyone’s favorite tracks, and the emcee pumped up the crowd with school chants and shoutouts.

The live music hit a sweet spot for everyone, with even the youngest Gov fans showing off their dance moves. And for the thrill-seekers, food trucks offered a little something extra.

“The turnout today has been amazing. I mean, this is the largest crowd that I’ve seen. I’ve been here 14 years and this is the largest crowd that I think I’ve ever seen here. This is awesome,” stated Sam Mynhier, Director of Alumni and Annual Giving at APSU.

By the time the clock struck 2:30pm, the excitement was palpable. Friends and family formed lines, funneling toward Fortera Stadium, decked out in red and white and ready to cheer the Governors to victory. As the game’s 3:00pm kickoff approached, everyone gathered their last bites and high-fived one another on the way in, ready for the action to unfold on the field.

With unforgettable sights, sounds, and the spirit of the Govs all around, this year’s Tailgate Alley truly embodied the pride and passion of APSU’s homecoming!

Photo Gallery