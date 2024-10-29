64.1 F
Clarksville’s Emancipation Day Celebration Draws Hundreds to Dixon Park

By Tony Centonze
Emancipation Day

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – This year’s Emancipation Day Celebration in Clarksville brought hundreds to Dixon Park for food, music, dancing, and some historical perspective on African-American history in our community.

Clarksville Mayor Pro Tem Wanda Smith organizes the event each year and brings to the stage a variety of speakers and entertainers. Mayor Joe Pitts made remarks at this year’s event, as did Dr. Joe Ann Burgess, and storyteller Tammy Hall.

Smith told the audience about local leaders in the community, like long-time educator Helen Long and Civil Rights Leader Virginia Martin-Hatcher, a member of the Commission on Religion and Racism from 1980 to 2011.

The celebration was filled with live music, DJs, comedians, dancers, and a lot of history.

