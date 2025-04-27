APSU Baseball Power Past North Alabama 11-7, Break Single-Season Sweep Record

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team swept its program record seventh series of the season after defeating North Alabama by a score of 11-7, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | Austin Peay State University took an early lead after scoring one run in the bottom half of the first. John Bay was hit by a pitch with one out in the inning. He advanced to second on a passed ball and then scored on a single up the middle from Cameron Nickens.

Top 4th | North Alabama scored two runs in the top of the fourth to take their first lead of the game. Petey Craska drew a leadoff walk before advancing to third on a double down the left field line from Matthew Delgado. The next batter, Wes Walker, grounded out to Kyler Proctor at second, scoring Craska on the play. Then Jonathan Lane grounded out to Proctor, which allowed Delgado to score and give the Lions the 1-2 lead.

Bottom 5th | Proctor led the fifth with a hard ground ball to Leighton Jenkins at shortstop, which was misplayed for an error, allowing Proctor to reach safely. He was then recorded out on a fielder’s choice from Bay. Nickens was the next batter, and he gave the APSU Govs the lead on a two-run opposite-field home run, making the score 3-2.

Top 6th | North Alabama returned in the top of the sixth to retake the lead after scoring a pair of runs in the inning. Craska singled through the right side of the infield, and Delgado walked to put runners at first and second. Walker poked one through the right side of the infield, which scored Craska to tie it up. Lane was the next batter, and he singled up the middle to load the bases. Then Nash Rippen flew out to deep left field to bring in Delgado on the sacrifice fly and regain the lead, 3-4.

Bottom 6th | The Governors exploded at the plate in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring four runs for their first big inning of the game. APSU scored their first two runs of the inning on bases-loaded walks from Andres Matias and Bay, before Nickens collected two more RBI on a single through the left side of the infield, making the score 7-4.

Bottom 7th | Three more runs were scored in the seventh to give the Govs a cushion late in the game. Ray Velazquez began the inning with an infield single to second base. He would advance to second on a throwing error from Delgado before scoring on an RBI double from Trevor Conley. Conley would then score on a Matias single to right center. He would later score on a wild pitch and extend the lead to 10-4.

Top 8th | Craska began the eighth with a double to the right center alley. He would advance to third on a groundout before scoring off the batted ball of Lane, who reached on a throwing error by Matias. Lane would later score on a single from Bryant Loving to close the 10-6 lead by the Govs.

Bottom 8th | Cole Johnson led the bottom half of the inning with his first career triple that hit the top of the center field wall. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Brody Szako, extending the lead to 11-6.

Top 9th | The Lions made a push in the ninth inning but could only score one run before the game’s final out. Alex Wilson collected an infield single down the third base line before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Ryker Billingsley was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second with one out. Craska delivered an RBI single to center field before Delgado grounded into a double play to end the game.

Wrap Up

Jacob Weaver picked up the win to improve to 4-1 on the season after six innings of work with a strikeout. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks.

Brycen Parrish was given the loss to fall to 3-6 on the season. He struck out a pair of batters over five innings of work, allowing seven runs, six earned, to score on five hits, three walks, and three hit batters.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team heads south Tuesday to face the nationally ranked Rebels of Ole Miss starting at 6:00pm CT at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.