Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 28th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 28th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Marnell is a young male Flat Coated Retriever. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his new home. He is a retriever so he will love lots of activities and will be a great hiking, jogging or trips to the lake buddy. Retrievers are usually good with other dogs but if other fur babies are in the home, a meet and greet is required. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Ridge is an adult male Terrier mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He is the sweetest guy. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great addition he will be to your family.

Maura is a beautiful female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be chipped and spayed before heading to her forever home. She is a bigger girl, so please check all pet and breed restrictions if you are renting or living on Post. Come take her out in the yard for a visit.

Brisco is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is approximately 2 years old and loves making friends with all animals and especially his humans. He is looking for a cozy couch and a loving family to call his own!

Peck is a young male Australian Cattle Dog. He is fully vetted, housetrained and neutered. He does prefer a home without children. Please do your research on this breed. They are a herding breed ( hence no children) and are always looking for a “job” so make sure to have plenty of enrichment and challenging toys for him and a large fenced yard or a ranch/farm would be ideal for this handsome guy. Come take him out in the yard for a walk and meet and greet.

Tazi is a young female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Macha is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Macha is a beautiful girl waiting for her forever family. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Felicity is a female Domestic shorthair white a sleek black coat and 2 tiny white spots on the top of her head. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and can be quite vocal when she wants. She loves her zoomies and playing with her toys. She is selective about liking other cats and dogs so definite meet and greets are recommended. Felicity prefers a no child household but might be fine with older children who will respect her space.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Stay tuned for upcoming litters that will become available for pre-adoption/adoption in the next couple of weeks! Because of all the recent interest and applications all of our kitties have found their forever homes. Thank you to all who helped make this possible!

For more information and application, please contact CATS by texting Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is an 8 year old female Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained. She absolutely loves her people but does need to be the only dog in the house. She is fine with children and can be around dog savvy cats. She does very well on the leash and loves walks and car rides. All she wants is a family to truly love her. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Royce is a 9 month old Golden Retriever/ Siberian Husky mix with one beautiful Blue eye and one green/blue eye. He is a striking guy and fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Royce does well with other dogs and children and would love a family that’s active and will take him on all kinds of adventures.

Please do your research on the Husky breed if you are not familiar. They are very active and need a job or activity to keep them occupied. A large fenced yard would be a great plus. You can find Royce and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kandi is a delightful 5-6 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed. Kandi is pretty laid back with a goofy bark and loves to snuggle and be with her people. She does well with other dogs and walks nicely on the leash. She would love a large yard and lots of toys to keep her entertained. Remember to check any breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Kandi and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Joey RC is a 5 year old male Russian Blue mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a very sweet gentleman who loves playing with his toys. He is fine with respectful children and other cats. He is just a great companion. To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Copper is a 2 year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, HW negative, house trained and weighs about 40 pounds. Copper was one of the fortunate ones pulled from Animal Control where his fate was very uncertain which was a shame for such a wonderful dog. He is happy and is adjusting to life outside of the shelter. He is doing great with his foster family.

Copper has done well with other dogs and children too. He is looking for his forever family. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Copper’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/copper or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931,342,2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Violet is a young female Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. She is very sweet, fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and children. She is very quiet, loyal and loves curling up with her people. She will be the perfect companion for a family looking for a young, sweet playful addition to their family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Murray is a 3 year old male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. He is good with other dogs, but definitely needs a no-cat home, please. Remember, meet and greets are recommended if other pets are in the home. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!