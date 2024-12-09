52.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 9, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department reports low water service pressure on Kingsbury...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports low water service pressure on Kingsbury Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Low Water Pressure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Kingsbury Road and low water service pressure is affecting the vicinity including Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury Drive, Kingsbury Court and Gatlin Street.

A section of Kingsbury Road is closed to one lane between Edmondson Ferry Road and David Drive to allow for the work. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility construction workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service pressure restored by approximately 8:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Santa to Bring Holiday Cheer to Altra Federal Credit Union in Clarksville
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Baker Street, Talley Drive water outage for water valve replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information