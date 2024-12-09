Santa to Bring Holiday Cheer to Altra Federal Credit Union in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Santa will be visiting Altra Federal Credit Union, located at 2625 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville, Thursday, December 12th from 3:00pm-5:00pm, giving families the opportunity to take photos with him!

This is a FREE event for the community. Santa will also be handing out a Hallmark book, The Gift-Giving Bandit of Snowy Snowgate to each family while supplies last.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of hosting Santa at one of our Clarksville offices to visit with families and take photos!” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Strategies Manager.

While you are in the office, children can fill out a Wish List for Santa! If you are unable to attend this event, you can still fill out a Wish List by downloading a fillable Wish List PDF and dropping it off at one of Altra’s Clarksville offices.

Families that visit are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food pantry to help our community members in need.

