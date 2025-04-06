46.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Punches Ticket to ASUN Tournament with Victory Over Central Arkansas

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Clinches Postseason Spot with Statement Win Over Central Arkansas. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team is headed to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament after its 5-2 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (8-11, 4-3 ASUN) took the early lead with doubles wins on courts two and three. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen defeated Nonoka Kazma/Harune Shigemasu 6-3 on court two. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel won 6-3 on the third court over Ting-An Chen and Nanami Fukushima. 

The Govs won four singles on courts one, two, four, and six. Baranov took a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 win over Vichitraporn Vimuktananda on court one. Denise Torrealba defeated Nonoka Kazma 6-4, 6-2 on the second court. On court four, Bohlen defeated Harune Shigmasu 6-1, 6-2. Yu-Hua Cheng took a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 Seohyun Park on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to DeLand, Florida, for an April 11th match against Stetson. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Denise Torrealba/Yu-Hua Cheng vs. Vichitraporn Vimuktananda/Konomi Miyakawa, abandoned at 5-4
  2. Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen def. Nonoka Kazma/Harune Shigemasu, 6-3
  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Ting-An Chen/Nanami Fukushima, 6-3

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Vichitraporn Vimuktananda, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Nonoka Kazma, 6-4, 6-2
  3. Konomi Miyakawa def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1
  4. Luca Bohlen def. Harune Shigmasu, 6-1, 6-2
  5. Ting-An Chen def. Elena Thiel, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4
  6. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Seohyun Park, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0
