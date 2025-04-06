APSU Women’s Golf Set to Cap Regular Season at Tennessee Spring Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team wraps up the regular season when it competes at the Tennessee Spring Challenge, Monday, at Fox Den Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Atlantic Sun Conference foe Lipscomb joins the Governors at the one-day, 36-hole event. Appalachian State, Elon, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, and Wofford round out the 11-team, 60-player field.

Kaley Campbell leads the APSU Govs off the first tee in Knoxville after leading the team with a 17th-place finish last week at East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational. Campbell has a 77.96 scoring average this season, with two rounds at even or under par and 16 counting scores in 13 rounds played.

Abby Hirtzel is next in line with a 77.83 scoring average this season. Hirtzel has carded one round at even or under par, and 17 counting scores in 23 rounds played this season.

With a team-leading 74.70 scoring average this season, Jillian Breedlove is third in line for Austin Peay. Breedlove leads the Govs with one round in the 60s this season and has carded five rounds at even or under par; she also has recorded a counting score in all 20 rounds she has played this season.

Erica Scutt, who also has a team-best 74.70 scoring average this season, is next up for head coach Jessica Combs. Scutt leads the Governors with six rounds at even or under par this season and has a counting score in a team-high 22 of 23 rounds played this season.

Finally, Maggie Glass rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University in the regular-season finale. Glass has recorded a 77.43 scoring average this season and three rounds at even or under par; she also has totaled a counting score in 18 of 23 rounds played.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Memphis and Middle Tennessee for the Tennessee Spring Challenge, which begins on Monday with a 7:45am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.