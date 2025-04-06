Marsha Blackburn Report: Responding to Severe Storms in Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – Severe storms and flash flooding have caused tragic loss of life and damage across Tennessee. We have been closely monitoring storm updates, and we are working with local officials to ensure the responsiveness of federal agencies.

While areas are experiencing flooding and rapidly rising water, please take precautions and listen to local law enforcement and other local officials.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice urging them to reverse the Joe Biden administration’s harmful decision to suspend consensual searches at airports and other mass transit facilities last year. These searches, which are part of the successful Transportation Interdiction Program, are critical to interdicting thousands of kilograms of narcotics at airports across the nation. Read more here.

On November 5th, voters gave President Trump a strong mandate to secure our borders, reduce inflation, curb spending, and launch a new Golden Age for America. Despite overwhelming support for President Trump, activist judges have stalled the America First agenda in court with judicial overreach that undermines our Constitution. The Separation of Powers cuts both ways—judges must respect the President’s executive authority. This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about activist judges across the country who are blocking President Donald J. Trump’s agenda. Tennesseans and Americans want a government that is accountable to the people. Judges should administer justice under the rule of the law – not dictate nationwide policy.

I also introduced the Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act to restore America’s role as a global leader in setting international standards for emerging technologies. For decades, the United States led in developing new technologies, enabling our nation to shape the global standards for those technologies. In recent years, however, Chinese companies, supported by the Chinese Communist Party, have overtaken the U.S., gaining influence over standards in ways that further their own interests. As our adversary intensifies efforts to dominate global standards for emerging technologies, the United States must reclaim its position as a leader in innovation. This includes establishing standards that reflect our values and interests. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

For years, Elon Musk has revolutionized entire industries with his companies—from PayPal and Tesla to SpaceX and Neuralink. After purchasing X, he has also led the fight for free speech on online platforms. Unfortunately, Elon Musk has become a target for the radical Left, which has launched a domestic terrorism campaign against his company, Tesla. Read more about this in my weekly column here.