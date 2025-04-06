48.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 6, 2025
HomeNewsUnited Way Launches 2025 Disaster Relief Fund for Clarksville Flood Victims
News

United Way Launches 2025 Disaster Relief Fund for Clarksville Flood Victims

News Staff
By News Staff
Flooding
Flooding

United WayNashville, TN – United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN) continues to closely monitor severe weather threats, including flood and tornado warnings, across its nine-county service area. 

UWGN has set up the 2025 Disaster Relief Fund and is providing information on getting assistance for those impacted. 

Get Help, Give Help During Times of Crisis

Get Help 

If you are affected by the storms and need assistance, resources are available: 

  • Clarksville-Montgomery County Long-Term Recovery Group: CMC Responds 
  • Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County: Crisis 211 

Give Help

Donate: Give to the 2025 Disaster Relief Fund.   

Volunteer: Volunteers are critical in the aftermath of a disaster, however, do not self-deploy. Hands On collaborates with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the United Way of Greater Nashville to support preparedness and response efforts for a wide variety of natural and man-made disasters throughout Middle Tennessee. Learn more about disaster volunteerism here. 

Crisis Cleanup Phone Intake Volunteer Opportunity 

FEMA Safety Guidelines for Floods and Tornadoes 

Previous article
APSU Unveils Araan Schmidt’s ‘Cracked Earth’ Sculpture, Merging Art with Science and Nature
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information