United Way Launches 2025 Disaster Relief Fund for Clarksville Flood Victims

Nashville, TN – United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN) continues to closely monitor severe weather threats, including flood and tornado warnings, across its nine-county service area.

UWGN has set up the 2025 Disaster Relief Fund and is providing information on getting assistance for those impacted.

Get Help, Give Help During Times of Crisis

Get Help

If you are affected by the storms and need assistance, resources are available:

Clarksville-Montgomery County Long-Term Recovery Group: CMC Responds

Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County: Crisis 211

For real-time emergency updates, follow the National Weather Service.

Give Help

Donate: Give to the 2025 Disaster Relief Fund.

Volunteer: Volunteers are critical in the aftermath of a disaster, however, do not self-deploy. Hands On collaborates with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the United Way of Greater Nashville to support preparedness and response efforts for a wide variety of natural and man-made disasters throughout Middle Tennessee. Learn more about disaster volunteerism here.

Crisis Cleanup Phone Intake Volunteer Opportunity

FEMA Safety Guidelines for Floods and Tornadoes