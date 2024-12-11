Red River Breeze Brings “A Merry Celtic Holiday” to Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre This Sunday

Clarksville, TN – In what has become an annual holiday tradition, Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is bringing their unique brand of Christmas cheer to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville for the ninth year!

Performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair, Red River Breeze will present “A Merry Celtic Holiday!” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this coming Sunday, December 15th, at 2:00pm.

Tickets are already going quickly for this much-anticipated follow-up to the group’s previous concerts at the Roxy, which have consistently sold out. This year’s concert will feature Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina and recorders; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Toby Sooter on cello, vocals, and bowed psaltery; David Magers on guitar; Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer; and special guests, playing old favorites as well as new arrangements of ancient carols.

Copies of Red River Breeze’s recordings, to include the band’s just-released album Generations, will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.

Tickets are $20.00 (adults) and $10.00 (ages 12 and under) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.