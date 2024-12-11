Clarksville Chamber’s Business After Hours Sees High Attendance

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business after Hours drew a large turnout to host-location Furniture Connection, operated by local entrepreneur Dave Berggren.

Berggren said, “We’re happy to host this Chamber event. This is our 25th year in business, which is hard to believe. We started on Fort Campbell Blvd at a location that we now use as an outlet store. We have four stores in Clarksville and our distribution center, and soon, we’ll be opening a store in Hopkinsville, KY.

Berggren says he has been a member of the Chamber for as long as he can remember. “I think being part of the Chamber is really good for networking. I think that is the No. 1 benefit. I was just talking to a gentleman about his business, and we were talking about how we could help each other. It’s a great way to meet people, and sometimes you establish business relationships that last for many years”

The Chamber doesn’t host a Business After Hours in December. Their next big event is the Mayors’ Power Breakfast at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on January 7th, 2025.

Photo Gallery