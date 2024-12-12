Austin Peay State University Track’s Madelyn Kocik, Taylin Segree Earn ASUN Weekly Honors in Debut Performances

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference Weekly Award, with Madelyn Kocik and Taylin Segree being named the Field Athlete of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced Wednesday.

Kocik earned ASUN Field Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career in her first meet as a Governor after placing fourth in the long jump at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker. Kocik jumped a personal best 5.52M, posting the best long jump in the ASUN this season.

Segree also was named ASUN Freshman of the Week for the first time in her career in his first collegiate meet. Segree anchored the Govs’ 4x400M relay team, which won at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker with a time of 3:46.53. Led by Segree, who posted the fastest individual split on the relay team at 55.528, the Governors posted the fifth fastest 4x400M relay time in program history and the fastest in the ASUN this season.

Kocik and Segree are the first Governors to win ASUN Conference Weekly Awards since Kenisha Phillips was named the ASUN Track Athlete of the Week on January 25th, 2023. They are the first Governors to be named the ASUN Field Athlete and Freshman of the Week since Emma Tucker and Amani Sharif, January 10th, 2023.

Austin Peay State University track and Field is back in action at Commodore Challenge, January 10th-11th, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.

