Tennessee Titans Crush Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Dominant Week 4 Victory in 2023

Week 4: Titans 27, Bengals 3

Sunday, October 1st, 2023 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 4 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and won by a score of 27-3. Tennessee’s defense limited Cincinnati to just 211 net yards and one red zone appearance that ended in their lone field goal.

Offensively, the Titans converted eight-of-13 third-down chances (61.5 percent) and possessed the ball for 34 minutes and 45 seconds while putting up 400 net yards of offense.

Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive the kick. After driving down to the Tennessee 10-yard line, they were unable to convert and forced to kick a field goal. The 21-yard field goal by K Evan McPherson gave the Bengals the early 3-0 lead.

It was all Titans from there. On the ensuing drive, Tennessee tied the game 3-3 with a 53-yard field goal by K Nick Folk on a 15-play, seven-minute, 48-second drive that saw a fourth-and-two conversion when QB Ryan Tannehill found RB Tyjae Spears for three yards and the first down.

Later in the second quarter, the Titans took the lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine which capped a five-play, 78-yard drive that featured a 38-yard completion to WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 24-yard completion to TE Josh Whyle.

After the Tennessee Titans defense forced a three-and-out and a punt, the offense took over at their own 27-yard line and strung together a four-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to take a 17-3 lead. Spears got the drive going with a 22-yard run. Tannehill then connected with Westbrook-Ikhine for another big completion of 22 yards. RB Derrick Henry finished it off with a 29-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee scored once more before the half to extend the lead to 24-7 and cap off a 21-point quarter. Tannehill found WR Chris Moore for a 44-yard gain down the sideline to give Tennessee the ball at Cincinnati’s 20-yard line.

After two more completions for 18 yards and a defensive holding call, the Titans were at the two-yard line. Henry lined up in Wildcat formation and hit Whyle with a two-yard jump pass for the touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

The Tennessee Titans extended their lead to 27-3 on the opening possession of the second half with a 15-play, 10-minute and 22-second drive that culminated in a 35-yard field goal by Folk.

Neither team would score again, as the Titans defense shut down the Bengals to seal the 27-3 victory.