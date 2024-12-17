Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for December 17th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of December 17th, 2024.

Kimara is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, weighs 60 pounds and will be spayed upon adoption. This stunning girl is so sweet and wants all the love and attention. She walks nicely on a leash and loves exploring.

Suzzie is a 2 year old female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, loves baths and loves being loved on by her people. She will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. Come spend time with her, you won’t be disappointed.

Hennessey is an adult female Pitbull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped before going home with her forever family. Come visit with her and take her out for a walk!

Rollie is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She is spayed and will be microchipped before heading to her forever home. Come on down and see her in the Cat room. She is waiting to meet you!

Joselyn is a young female domestic shorthair with a lovely coat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. She will make someone a wonderful companion.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control