Customs House Museum to unveil Enchanting Exhibit: “A Walk in the Garden”

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is set to transport visitors into a vibrant celebration of nature with its newest exhibit, “A Walk in the Garden: A Blossoming Weekend for Our New Exhibit.” The weekend event, scheduled for January 11th–12th, 2025, promises a sensory feast of floral artistry, nature-themed storytelling, and hands-on creativity for the entire family.

The centerpiece of the exhibit, located in the Crouch Gallery, features a captivating collection of floral and fauna-inspired art enhanced by breathtaking live floral arrangements crafted by talented local florists.

With its focus on the beauty of nature and the joy of growth, “A Walk in the Garden” offers something special for art enthusiasts, families, and curious visitors alike.

Weekend Highlights

Storytime in the Gallery

On January 11th, at both 10:30am and 1:00pm, visitors can gather in the gallery for enchanting storytelling sessions. Tales such as Spring Walk by Virginia Brimhall Snow, Rose’s Garden by Peter H. Reynolds, Wildflower by Melanie Brown, and The Curious Garden by Peter Brown will immerse audiences in the wonders of the natural world, complementing the art and floral displays. Admission to storytime is included with museum membership or paid entry.

Paper Flower Quilling Class

For those feeling creative, the museum is hosting a hands-on paper flower quilling class on January 11th, from 11:00am to 1:30pm. This beginner-friendly workshop is open to ages 7 and up, offering participants a chance to craft unique paper flowers as keepsakes or gifts. Registration is required, and spots are limited to 40 participants. The cost is $10.00 per person, and interested attendees are encouraged to secure their place at customshousemuseum.org.

A Celebration of Nature’s Splendor

“A Walk in the Garden” is more than just an exhibit—it’s an invitation to step into a magical realm of art and creativity inspired by the natural world. Whether admiring the curated collection, marveling at the florists’ masterpieces, or participating in engaging activities, visitors are sure to leave with a renewed appreciation for the beauty around them.

Don’t miss this weekend of blossoming wonder! For more information and updates about the events, visit the Customs House Museum’s website www.customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org