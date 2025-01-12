Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 12th–16th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of sunny skies and chilly temperatures, with a significant dip midweek before warming slightly toward the weekend.

Prepare for brisk days and cold nights, especially from Monday through Wednesday, as temperatures drop into the teens.

Expect a sunny and seasonably cool day Sunday with a high near 43°F. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, making it feel slightly cooler.

Clouds will gradually increase Sunday night, with temperatures dipping to 27°F. Winds will shift to the northwest at around 5 mph.

Monday starts mostly cloudy but will turn sunny as it progresses. Temperatures will struggle to reach a high of 31°F with a brisk northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Clear skies will bring a cold Monday night, with lows plummeting to around 16°F. Northwest winds will calm, providing some respite from the chill.

A mostly sunny day awaits Tuesday, with a high near 34°F. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and even colder, with lows around 13°F. Light northwest winds will taper off in the evening.

Sunshine will dominate the skies on Wednesday, but the high temperature will only reach 31°F. Calm winds will shift to the northwest at around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear and slightly warmer, with lows near 19°F. Winds will shift to the south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Thursday will see a sunnier and warmer day, with highs climbing to 42°F, signaling a slight break from the colder stretch earlier in the week.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail Thursday night, and temperatures will remain milder, with lows around 29°F.

This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County features sunny but cold days and frigid nights, particularly from Monday through Wednesday. Conditions will gradually warm toward the weekend, making for a pleasant end to the week. Bundle up, especially during the overnight hours, as temperatures will often be below freezing.