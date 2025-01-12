Will You Be Free Spirited This January? Going Dry in 2025

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – The concept of Dry January emerged from the organization Alcohol Change UK in 2012. Since then the idea has jumped the pond and in the US, as much as 35% of our population have followed suit. What is it and why is it important? The idea of Dry January is to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, and the purpose is to re-examine one’s relationship to alcohol and to re-engineer your body and mind around it.

From Dry January emerged the newest buzzword and trend among Generation Z called intermittent sobriety or practicing short periods of alcohol-free time (rather than abstinence for 30 days). Close to 61% of this group now view an alcoholic drink as a once-in-a-while treat. Gen Z is fueling the popular growth of the mocktail and zero-proof beverage industry, which has been growing steadily at 30% per year.

During the COVID pandemic, the (NIH) National Institutes of Health saw the largest spike in alcohol consumption in 50 years. This followed an upward trend in drinking amounts among older adults and a heavy drinking pattern among men and women ( 5 or more per day for men and four or more for women).

These statistics align with the promotional push for Dry January and intermittent sobriety, as well as support the health initiative from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to lower drinking habits. The CDC warns that alcohol increases the risk of cancer in the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, colon, and breast. Besides lowering your risk for these cancers, being alcohol-free can lead to better sleep, weight loss, and more energy.

If you take part in Dry January, you will probably experience a 75% success rate by following these tips :

Find a substitute non- alcoholic drink. Sparkling water, soda or mocktails can fill in when you’re craving that happy-hour go-to drink. There are also non-alcoholic beers and wines available but you will need to watch the sugar levels as these extra carbs can be used to enhance the taste.

Avoid temptation by removing alcohol in easy reach. And if you’re planning to attend a party, bring along a satisfying beverage that you can enjoy.

Create a support group of others like you that want to stick to their goals, and let your friends and family know so they can be supportive to your intentions.

If you’re into apps, use the Try Dry app with useful information and motivational tips.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. Should you slip, you can always get on track the next day.

Dry January can be a time to re-evaluate your health goals. Besides the obvious health benefits, there is also the financial side of alcohol intake. With an average price of a cocktail that can set you back $10.00 – $15.00 dollars, alcohol reduction can be easier on your wallet.

Should you want to try an alcohol-free drink at home, try taking your favorite carbonated drink, and adding juices and natural sweeteners for flavor. Muddle fruits, herbs, and spices and top it off with a sugared rim and/or fun garnish. And don’t forget the fancy glass. Here are some classics to add to your alcohol-free bartending stint.