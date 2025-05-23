Austin Peay State University’s Women Veterans Summit Connects Heroes with Health, Career Resources

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently hosted the 4th Annual Education Summit for All Women Veterans at the Newton Military Family Resource Center.

Katie Staple, Director, Veteran Initiative for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, who manages the Veteran Reconnect Grant, which is available for Veteran Designated Campuses in Tennessee, was in attendance, as was Stephen Baird, representing Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve.

“We make sure that the tenets of the Uniform Services Employee Rights and Reemployment Rights law are enforced,” Baird said.

Karen Richards represented Neurolumen. “It’s a home pain therapy device that uses low-level lasers and infrared light. It’s available through the VA and works on neuropathy, arthritis, knee replacement, shoulder surgery, migraines, and any kind of pain.”

Novus Behavioral Health and many other great service providers for Veterans were at this year’s summit.

“U.S. Army (Ret.) MG Walt Lord said, “This is our 4th Annual Women Veterans Education Summit. This started when Yolonda Williams was the National Commander of Women Veterans of America. She brought us the idea, partnered with us, and within 30 days, we were able to put that first event together.

“It has just continued to grow every year. It’s a comprehensive collection of mostly non-profits that provide all kinds of services from education to health to financial support for women veterans. We do this each year during Women’s History Month.”

