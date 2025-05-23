Saint Thomas Mobile Mammography Bus Returns to Hilltop Supermarket for Screenings, June 7th & 21st

Clarksville, TN – Women in the Clarksville area will have convenient access to life-saving breast cancer screenings when the Saint Thomas Health Our Mission in Motion Mobile Mammography bus visits Hilltop Supermarket on Saturday, June 7th, and Saturday, June 21st, 2025. The mobile unit will be available in the parking lot from 9:00am to 2:00pm, offering mammograms to both insured and uninsured women.

The Mobile Mammography bus is designed to eliminate barriers to preventive care by providing accessible and affordable screenings for women who might otherwise skip this essential checkup due to time constraints, lack of insurance, or transportation challenges.

“If you are uninsured, we have a quick form you can fill out, and if you qualify, your mammogram is completely covered,” said Nicole Le, practice manager of Operations for Saint Thomas Mammography.

[470cemter]

Le emphasized that the service accepts in-network insurance plans, and that women with Coverage for those who use the bus are also helping support those without insurance.

“We have financial assistance available,” she added. “Your visit helps make screenings possible for others.”

Tennessee continues to face challenges in breast cancer screening rates. Latest statistics show that while approximately 69% of women nationwide receive recommended mammograms, the rate in Tennessee is lower, with only about 52% of women aged 40–74 reporting a mammogram within the past two years. This gap is often attributed to barriers such as limited access to healthcare services and disparities in outreach and education. The mobile unit, which serves 17 counties surrounding Nashville, aims to improve that statistic by bringing care directly to communities.

“Bringing in the Mobile Mammography bus is just another way for us to help our local

community,” said Mike Jackson, manager of Hilltop Supermarket. “A lot of women don’t have the time to take off work for this. This bus makes it quicker and easier for them.”

No appointment is necessary for the screenings, making it easy for women to stop by for a quick and potentially life-saving visit. The mobile bus is also available for corporate visits, reducing typical appointment times from three hours to just 15 minutes.

To schedule a mobile bus visit for your business or community group, call 615.284.6266

(MAMMO) or email mobilemammo@ascension.org

[470cemter]

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, Tenn. From Clarksville, take

Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop

Supermarket is on the left at the top of the hill. The store serves the grocery needs of southern Montgomery County.

For more information, visit: www.hilltopsupermarket.com

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a leading health care system with a 125-year history of providing care to the community, and is the only faith-based, non profit health system in Middle Tennessee. Today, the health system offers a highly comprehensive system of care, with more than 320 sites of care that cover a 45-county area in Tennessee consisting of 18 hospitals and a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and specialty facilities.

Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas and its partner organizations employ more than 13,000 dedicated associates who care for millions of patients each year. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare organizations committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Fore more information, visit www.ascension.org