Austin Peay State University adds Abigail Richeson to Support Student-Athletes’ Mental Performance

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Psychology and Behavioral Health Deja James has added Abigail Richeson to the Governors’ student-athlete wellness staff as a mental performance coach.

Richeson joins the Governors after previously serving as a student mental performance consultant at Memphis, where she created workshops on observing and identifying areas of needed mental performance improvement.

While working on her master’s degree at Tennessee, Richeson also served as a student mental performance consultant at One Knox FC. There, she implemented four-week interventions to promote specific community-based and character-development goals for athletes.

Abbie served as a presenter at the Association for Applied Sports Psychology’s national conference in 2024, highlighting the applied mental performance work she conducted over the past year with youth soccer players.

Richeson played soccer at Delta State, 2019-22, and served as her program’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative during her collegiate career.

Richeson earned a bachelor’s of psychology from Delta State in Dec. 2022 and a master’s of science in kinesiology from Tennessee in Dec. 2024.