Nashville Sounds Fall 10-5 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Series Opener

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their first game of the series, losing 10-5 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night. The two teams combined for 21 hits with the Sounds reaching double digit hits in a game for the 15th time this season.

Raynel Delgado got the Sounds on the board first with a RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to score Eddie Rosario who drew the first of two two-out walks in the inning. After cruising through the first three innings in his first start back with Nashville, Tobias Myers ran into some trouble in the top of the fourth. The RailRiders scored five runs to build their lead with the help of a couple Nashville errors and three un-earned runs charged to Myers.

After scoring on a balk in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-2, Nashville saw their deficit climb to seven runs. The bulk of the damage came off a three-run home run off Jesus Liranzo in the seventh.

The Sounds fought back in their half of the inning. Three doubles in the frame before getting the first out cut the RailRiders lead to 9-5. Tyler Jay kept it there after pitching a hitless top of the eighth. Craig Yoho pitched the ninth and struck out the side but not before a walk and one-out double put the RailRiders ahead 10-5. The Sounds went three-up, three-down in their last trip to the plate.

The Nashville Sounds and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will finish up Memorial Day Weekend at the ballpark with the Sounds still in control of the series. A win in either of the remaining two games would give them their fourth consecutive series win.

First pitch on Saturday night is scheduled for 6:35pm.