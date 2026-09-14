Clarksville Gas and Water plans Orleans Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Orleans Drive on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The Clarksville Gas and Water reports the following streets and roads in the Fountainbleau Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

221-244 Orleans Drive

340 Dupuis Drive

300 Chateaureaux Drive

298 and 300 Rue Le Mans Drive

The water valve replacement will be finished, and water service restored, by approximately 4:00pm.