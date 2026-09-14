Clarksville Obituary: Michael Brian Gidcumb

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: SFC (Ret) Michael Brian Gidcumb, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Michael was born on January 23rd, 1954, and grew up in Hammond, Indiana. In 1978, he enlisted in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. He served his country with honor and integrity for twenty years, including multiple deployments and service during the Gulf War. He continued his dedication to aviation support as a civilian until retiring in 2016.

Michael was an avid sports enthusiast. He found joy in collecting sports cards and memorabilia, especially those of the great Larry Bird, the Boston Celtics, and Notre Dame Football. He also loved camping by the lake and spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for the love and happiness he brought to those around him.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Xian Gidcumb; sons, Brian Gidcumb (Raquel) and Haiyong Lu (YiTing Ho); daughters, Maria Owens (Cowann) and Stephanie Gidcumb; grandchildren, Micaela Owens, Cameron Owens, Mila Gidcumb, Mateo Gidcumb, Isaac Gidcumb, Bentley Harper and Jacob Harper; sister, Vickie Cothran; and his loyal canine companion, Ice. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Gidcumb and Loretta Kabe; brothers, John Gidcumb and Mark Gidcumb; and his first wife, Kathryn Gidcumb.

The Gidcumb family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2026 from 4-6 pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, followed by a rosary service at 6 pm.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com

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