Clarksville Obituary: Michael Brian Gidcumb

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: SFC (Ret) Michael Brian Gidcumb, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.
Michael was born on January 23rd, 1954, and grew up in Hammond, Indiana. In 1978, he enlisted in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. He served his country with honor and integrity for twenty years, including multiple deployments and service during the Gulf War. He continued his dedication to aviation support as a civilian until retiring in 2016.
Michael was an avid sports enthusiast. He found joy in collecting sports cards and memorabilia, especially those of the great Larry Bird, the Boston Celtics, and Notre Dame Football. He also loved camping by the lake and spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for the love and happiness he brought to those around him.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Xian Gidcumb; sons, Brian Gidcumb (Raquel) and Haiyong Lu (YiTing Ho); daughters, Maria Owens (Cowann) and Stephanie Gidcumb; grandchildren, Micaela Owens, Cameron Owens, Mila Gidcumb, Mateo Gidcumb, Isaac Gidcumb, Bentley Harper and Jacob Harper; sister, Vickie Cothran; and his loyal canine companion, Ice. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Gidcumb and Loretta Kabe; brothers, John Gidcumb and Mark Gidcumb; and his first wife, Kathryn Gidcumb.
The Gidcumb family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2026 from 4-6 pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, followed by a rosary service at 6 pm.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
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About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com