Saint Thomas Mobile Mammography Coach to Offer Screenings at Hilltop Supermarket on Saturday, May 24th

Clarksville, TN – Women in the Clarksville area will have convenient access to life-saving breast cancer screenings when the Saint Thomas Health Our Mission in Motion Mobile Mammography Coach parks at Hilltop Supermarket on Saturday, May 24th, 2024. The mobile unit will be available in the parking lot from 9:00am to 3:00pm, offering mammograms to both insured and uninsured women.

The Mobile Mammography Coach is designed to break down barriers to preventive care by providing accessible and affordable screenings for women who might otherwise skip this essential check-up due to time constraints, lack of insurance, or transportation challenges.

“If you are uninsured, we have a quick form you can fill out, and if you qualify, your mammogram is completely covered,” said Laura Patterson, Mammographer with Saint Thomas Mammography. “Most people do qualify. We are supported by organizations like Susan G. Komen, which help us care for women who don’t have insurance.”

Patterson emphasized that the service accepts all forms of insurance, and women with coverage who utilize the coach are also contributing to the broader mission of supporting uninsured patients. “We have financial assistance available,” she added. “Your visit helps make screenings possible for others.”

Tennessee continues to face a challenge in breast cancer screening rates. While 69% of women nationally receive recommended mammograms, that number drops to only 42% in Tennessee, largely due to issues of access. The mobile unit, which serves 17 counties surrounding Nashville, aims to change that statistic by bringing care directly to the community.

“Bringing in the Mobile Mammography Coach is just another way for us to help our local community,” said Hilltop Supermarket Manager Mike Jackson. “A lot of women don’t have the time to take off work for this. This bus makes it quicker and easier for them.”

No appointment is needed for Saturday’s screenings, making it easy for women to stop by for a quick and potentially life-saving visit. The mobile coach is also available for corporate visits, reducing typical appointment times from three hours to just 15 minutes.

To schedule a mobile coach visit for your business or community group, contact the program coordinator at 615.284.6266 (MAMMO) or email MobileMammography@stthomas.org.

