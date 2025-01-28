45.4 F
TWRA charges Gallatin Man in Illegal Goose Harvest at City Park

Goose. (TWRA)

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRAGallatin, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has charged a 20-year-old individual with multiple Class B misdemeanors related to the illegal harvest of a goose in a city park in Gallatin, Tennessee.

On Monday, January 20th, an eyewitness reported seeing four individuals exit a vehicle at a Lock 4 Park. The group was dressed in camouflage, with one individual carrying a shotgun. Moments later, the eyewitness heard a gunshot and observed the group returning to their vehicle with a goose.

Gallatin Police were notified and recovered a single 20-gauge shotgun shell at the scene, along with a photograph of the suspects and their vehicle provided by the witness.

TWRA worked in collaboration with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Gallatin Police Department to locate the vehicle. A photo of the vehicle shared on Gallatin Police’s social media platforms generated an anonymous tip, leading authorities to the individuals, a 20-yr-old, 18-year-old, and two juveniles.

A search of the vehicle owner’s residence resulted in the discovery of a goose carcass. Following interviews with those involved, TWRA charged the 20-year-old individual with the following violations: Illegal Take of Wildlife, Illegal Possession of Wildlife, and Violation of Wildlife Management Area Rules. Additionally, the TWRA confiscated the shotgun used in the violation.

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Mission of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is to preserve, conserve, manage, protect, and enhance the fish and wildlife of the state and their habitats for the use, benefit, and enjoyment of the citizens of Tennessee and its visitors. The Agency will foster the safe use of the state’s waters through a program of law enforcement, education, and access.

For more information, vist www.tn.gov/twra.html

