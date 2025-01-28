APSU Tackles Trucking Industry Needs with CDL Certification Course

Clarksville, TN – As the trucking industry continues to see demand for commercial truck drivers, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has partnered with Ancora Training (Ancora) to meet this workforce need by offering a new CDL Class A tractor-trailer course.

“Trucks are the backbone of America’s economy,” said Jeff Walton, director of Professional and Workforce Development at APSU. “Every year, trucks move nearly $800 billion in total freight revenue, which represents more than 80.4% of the nation’s freight. The most recent estimates from the American Trucking Association show a shortage of more than 78,000 drivers. The CDL-A training will prepare the workforce to meet those demands.”

Natalie Williams, vice president of client operations at Ancora Training, said it is an honor for the company to be working with APSU to provide drivers with CDL training.

“A professional CDL course is an essential part of any college’s workforce development offerings, as it is a viable career path for those who might not want to pursue a traditional degree,” she said. “We are looking forward to training APSU’s adult learners.”

The courses will last four weeks, Monday through Thursday, 7:00am to 5:30pm. Registration is open for the upcoming session starting on February 3rd. More course dates will be added later.

The course costs $5,125. Those interested should contact the Professional and Workforce Development Center at APSU by emailing pro-work-center@apsu.edu or calling 931.221.7816.

During the course, Ancora instructors will provide students with hands-on experience driving tractor-trailers. Students will learn critical skills like equipment inspection and maintenance, road and safety laws, defensive driving, and trip planning.

In addition to the CDL certification course, APSU’s Professional and Workforce Development Center offers various programs to enhance the local workforce and meet community needs:

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training provides skills for a fast-paced emergency response career.

skills for a fast-paced emergency Phlebotomy Technician courses offer hands-on training for clinical and laboratory roles.

hands-on training for clinical and laboratory roles. Medical Billing and Coding equip s students with the knowledge to navigate administrative roles in healthcare.

s students with the knowledge to navigate administrative roles in English Language Skill Upskilling helps individuals improve communication and job performance through enhanced language proficiency.

helps individuals improve communication and job performance through enhanced language proficiency. Over 50 additional programs

“These workforce development programs align with APSU’s mission to serve the community by providing accessible, practical, and high-quality training opportunities,” Walton said.

For more information on these programs, visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education, email pro-work-center@apsu.edu, or call 931.221.7816.

APSU is committed to supporting the region’s workforce with training opportunities for careers in trucking, healthcare, and other essential industries.