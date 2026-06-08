Flood Watch Remains in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Tuesday Afternoon

Clarksville, TN – A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible as additional showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Forecasters say the atmosphere remains rich in moisture, increasing the risk of flooding from slow-moving or repeatedly developing storms.

Excessive runoff could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying or flood-prone areas. Urban locations and places with poor drainage may also experience flooding problems.

The watch is in effect for the following counties: Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, DeKalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and remain alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.