Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Opens Application Period for Elk Quota Hunts

Nashville, TN – The application period for the 2025 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunts is open February 5-26. Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) regional office, TWRA license agent, online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA mobile app.

Each applicant may apply as an individual (no party hunts) and may select up to four hunt zone choices on the application. There are 10 elk hunt zones. There are 17 permits and one youth permit. An additional permit will be donated to a non-governmental organization (NGO) with fundraising proceeds designated to the TWRA Elk Program.

The youth elk permit is available for resident youth between ages 13-16. Youth may not apply for both the youth elk quota hunt and the regular quota hunt. Only youth 16 or older may apply for the regular hunt. More information on the 2025 elk hunts may be found on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.

There is no application fee for Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman, or Annual Senior Citizen license holders. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12.00 application fee plus a $1.00 agent fee. There is a $2.00 processing fee if the application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) February 26th.

Tennessee began its elk hunt in 2009 with just five tags available. Since then, hunting opportunities have grown as the elk population expands. The elk hunting zones are located on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Hunting on private lands is allowed only with landowner permission in Anderson County, Campbell County, Claiborne County, Morgan County, and Scott County.