APSU Baseball’s Gavin Braunecker’s 10-Strikeout Shutout Earns Him ASUN Pitcher of the Week Recognition

Austin Peay State University Baseball's Gavin Braunecker named ASUN Pitcher of the Week. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball graduate pitcher Gavin Braunecker was named Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week following his complete game shutout over North Alabama, Friday, in the Governors’ series opener.

Braunecker completed his first career complete game shutout against North Alabama, working seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high ten batters. He allowed just two hits and hit one batter, finishing the contest in 96 pitches.

The Southpaw has an ASUN-leading seven wins over 11 appearances this season and carries a perfect 7-0 record with a 4.11 ERA coming into the week, while also ranking in the top 10 in six ASUN categories.

Braunecker and the rest of the APSU Govs will return to the diamond, Tuesday, to face nationally ranked Ole Miss starting at 6:30pm CT.

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information