86.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 28, 2025
HomeEventsAustin Peay State University’s Science on Tap Wraps Up Spring with High-Flying...
Events

Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap Wraps Up Spring with High-Flying Helicopter Talk

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s next Science on Tap event will spotlight the evolution of helicopter design, and one raffle winner and a guest will receive a Robinson R44 helicopter flight courtesy of APSU's aviation science program. (APSU College of STEM)
Austin Peay State University’s next Science on Tap event will spotlight the evolution of helicopter design, and one raffle winner and a guest will receive a Robinson R44 helicopter flight courtesy of APSU's aviation science program. (APSU College of STEM)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) will host its final Science on Tap of the semester beginning on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Charles Weigandt, associate professor and director of APSU’s aviation science program, will present “Rotor-Magic: The Science that Defies Gravity,” on the evolution of helicopter design and engineering challenges designers overcame en route to modern helicopter flight.

Aviation Science Program Director and Associate Professor Charles Weigandt. (APSU)
Aviation Science Program Director and Associate Professor Charles Weigandt. (APSU)

During his presentation, Weigandt will walk attendees through the fundamental principles of helicopter flight, from the basic physics of lift and thrust to the complex systems that enable these machines to hover, pivot, and maneuver with precision.

He will also share insights into how early aviation pioneers tackled engineering problems and demonstrate how modern technology continues to push the boundaries of rotorcraft capabilities.

The evening will conclude with a special raffle drawing, where one lucky attendee and a guest will win an opportunity to experience these principles firsthand during a Robinson R44 helicopter flight, courtesy of APSU’s aviation science program.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features faculty from the APSU College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please get in touch with Austin Peay State University College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

Previous article
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Novus Behavioral Health
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information