Customs House Museum Launches Art & Exhibit Tour Program for Homeschoolers

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is excited to announce Art & More for the current spring semester, a unique two-in-one experience combining an instructor-led art class with an educator-led exhibit tour.

Designed for K-12 homeschool students, this program is perfect for those looking to explore their creativity while connecting with the museum’s exhibits in an engaging, educational setting.

In conjunction with Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Art & More integrates art standards into the classroom experience for children and pairs them with cross-curricular topics, bringing current museum exhibits to life through hands-on learning and creative exploration. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a curious learner, this program offers an enriching way to supplement your homeschool curriculum.

Program Details:

Date & Time: February 4th, March 4th, & April 1st | 10:30am – 12:15pm

Cost: $25.00 for the semester

Audience: K-12 homeschool students

Click Here To Register

For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org