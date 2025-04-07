APSU Baseball Rolls to Fifth Series Sweep of Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team completed its fifth series sweep of the season win 12-2 win, extending its nation-leading win streak to 12 games after winning the series finale in its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Eastern Kentucky, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Lyndon Glidewell made his eighth appearance, seventh start, and paced the Govs to their sweep over EKU after striking out a career-high seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | Austin Peay State University struck first in the contest, plating one run in the second. Brody Szako doubled to the right center gap with one out in the inning before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Ray Velazquez then hit a ground ball to the Eastern Kentucky shortstop, Diego Alana, and reached on a throwing error while bringing in Szako from third.

Top 3rd | The Colonels answered back in the top of the third by getting their first two runs across the plate. It began with a single through the right side of the infield from Greg Caban. Then, with one out in the inning, Alana walked to move Caban into scoring position. AJ Groenveld was the next batter, and he delivered an RBI single through the right side to bring in Caban. Tait Nunnally would then reach base on balls to bring up Silas Shaffer. Shaffer then lifted one into the outfield and got Alana home on a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 3rd | Austin Peay State University answered right back in the bottom of the inning by putting up a two-spot on Eastern Kentucky. Kyler Proctor began the inning with a leadoff walk but was caught stealing for the first out of the inning. John Bay then beat out a ground ball to Alana for an infield single. Cameron Nickens would then reach on a six-pitch at-bat walk. Bay attempted to steal third base but was caught stealing for the second out of the inning. Gus Freeman then drew a four-pitch walk before Cole Johnson doubled down the right field line, clearing the bases and scoring Nickens and Freeman for the 3-2 lead.

Bottom 5th | The Governors extended their lead in the fifth by putting together a rally with two outs. Freeman was the first baserunner of the inning after singling through the left side of the infield. After fouling off six pitches, Johnson followed up with a single of his own. Then Szako hit his ninth home run of the season with a blast over the right field fence, extending the lead to 6-2.

Bottom 7th | APSU doubled their run total to put away the game by a run-rule decision. Szako reached base on balls and then advanced to second on a base hit from Velazquez. Trevor Conley then walked to load the bases. Andres Matias then collected a hit on an infield single to shortstop, scoring Szako. Proctor then came up and hit a double down the left field line to plate two more runs. Bay followed Proctor with a two-RBI base hit himself. Nickens collected an infield single next, then advanced on a walk from Freeman to load the bases again. Johnson then delivered another big hit with a line drive up the middle to score Bay for the walk-off run rule.

Wrap Up

Glidewell picked up his fourth win of the season to improve to 4-0 after throwing 5.1 innings and striking out seven batters. He allowed just two runs on a pair of hits and five walks.

Carson van Haaren was given the loss to fall to 0-3 on the season. He threw 2.2 innings with a strikeout, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a midweek rematch starting on, Wednesday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The game begins at 6:00pm CT.