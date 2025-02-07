APSU’s Govs Ice Hockey to host UAH in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs Ice Hockey Team will face off against the University of Alabama Huntsville on Saturday, February 8th, at Ford Ice Center Clarksville. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00pm. – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs Ice Hockey Team will face off against the University of Alabama Huntsville on Saturday, February 8th, at Ford Ice Center Clarksville. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00pm.

The matchup against UAH’s Division 2 team continues an exciting season for Govs Ice Hockey, which plays its home games at the Ford Ice Center in downtown Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena.

Tickets:

General Admission: $12.51 (available via Eventbrite)

APSU Students: Free admission with a valid student ID

About APSU Govs Ice Hockey

Govs Ice Hockey is a club-level team that competes as part of the Club Hockey South Association using the Ford Ice Center at F&M Bank Arena. It was established in 2023 in partnership with the Nashville Predators and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC.