Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Battles Oakland City and Brescia on the Road, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Oakland City and Brescia on Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (0-2) enters Friday’s matchup after a 0-7 loss at Belmont on January 25th.

This will be Oakland City’s first match of the spring season. The Governors and the Mighty Oaks faced off in the fall as the Govs took a 6-1 victory on September 11th.

This marks the two teams’ fourth meeting, with the Govs leading the series, 3-0.

Brescia (2-3) begins their spring season against the Governors. This is the third all-time meeting of the two teams, with the APSU Govs leading 2-0. The last meeting was a 7-0 Gov win on Feb. 9, 2024.

