APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Lipscomb in ASUN Game at F&M Bank Arena, Saturday

Austin Peay (10-12 | 5-6 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (14-8 | 7-4 ASUN)

Saturday, February 8th, 2025 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-12, 5-6 ASUN) most recently fell to Queens, 43-52, in Charlotte on February 6th. Sa’Mya Wyatt had 11 points in the loss as Abby Cater had a career-high nine rebounds.

Lipscomb (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after defeating West Georgia, 92-75, on February 5th. Bella Vinson had 22 points and eight rebounds, as three other Bisons also saw double-figure scoring.

This will be the 32nd meeting of the Governors and the Bisons with the APSUs leading the all-time series, 23-8. The last matchup was a 73-60 Governor win in Nashville on February 17th.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton, Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, Ethan Schmidt)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with her 57.6 field goal percentage.

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 31 blocks and 1.41 blocks per game.

Foster’s 39.5 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads APSU in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.4), blocks (1.4), and steals (1.6).

Wyatt’s 13.1 points per game and 57.6 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 22 three-pointers.



Anovia Sheals’ 72.6 free-throw percentage leads Austin Peay State University.



Head coach Brittany Young is 2-2 against the Bisons

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Their Head Coach: Lauren Sumski is in her sixth season with the Bisons and is 80-86 in her time in Nashville. Sumski is 115-107 in her eight-year career.

2024-25 Record: 14-8, 7-4 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 17-13, 10-6 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Eastern Kentucky, 68-99, in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, March 9th.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels to Carrollton, GA to take on West Georgia in a 6:00pm game.