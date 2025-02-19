Clarksville Shooting Update: Suspect at Large, Victims Improving

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is providing additional details on the domestic-related shooting that took place on Aisle Street on February 17th, 2025.

The suspect, 43-year-old La Vievea Wilson, may be traveling in a 2013 green Jeep Liberty with Tennessee license plate 263-BFVK.

If you have any information on Ms. Wilson’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile, the victims of this incident are recovering well. The 3-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and the 44-year-old male victim is expected to be discharged soon.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.