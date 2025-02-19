22.9 F
Clarksville Shooting Update: Suspect at Large, Victims Improving

News Staff
By News Staff
La Vievea Wilson
La Vievea Wilson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is providing additional details on the domestic-related shooting that took place on Aisle Street on February 17th, 2025.

The suspect, 43-year-old La Vievea Wilson, may be traveling in a 2013 green Jeep Liberty with Tennessee license plate 263-BFVK.

If you have any information on Ms. Wilson’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile, the victims of this incident are recovering well. The 3-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and the 44-year-old male victim is expected to be discharged soon.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

CMCSS Schools Closed Thursday, February 20th, Due to Hazardous Road Conditions
