APSU Women’s Tennis Falls Short Against Middle Tennessee, 6-1

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 6-1 loss at Middle Tennessee, Thursday, at Adams Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (2-5) took a doubles win on court three as Yu-Hua Cheng and Elena Thiel defeated Ilaria Sposetti and Cassidy Mataia, 6-4. The Governors fell on courts one and two, with Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba falling 7-6 (8-6) to Eloise Swarbrick and Lena Peyer and Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns falling 6-3 to Alessia Truden/Rutuja Chaphalkar.

Bruns took a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 win over Chaphalkar on the sixth court in singles matches. The Governors dropped their matches on courts one through five.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Alabama Birmingham for a February 29th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.