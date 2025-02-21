APSU Women’s Tennis Falls Short Against Middle Tennessee, 6-1

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 6-1 loss at Middle Tennessee, Thursday, at Adams Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay (2-5) took a doubles win on court three as Yu-Hua Cheng and Elena Thiel defeated Ilaria Sposetti and Cassidy Mataia, 6-4. The Governors fell on courts one and two, with Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba falling 7-6 (8-6) to Eloise Swarbrick and Lena Peyer and Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns falling 6-3 to Alessia Truden/Rutuja Chaphalkar.
Bruns took a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 win over Chaphalkar on the sixth court in singles matches. The Governors dropped their matches on courts one through five.
Results
Doubles
- Eloise Swarbrick/Lena Peyer def. Sophia Baranov/Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (8-6)
- Alessia Truden/Rutuja Chaphalkar def. Luca Bohlen/Pauline Bruns, 6-3
- Yu-Hua Cheng/Elena Thiel def. Ilaria Sposetti/Cassidy Mataia, 6-4
Singles
- Alessia Truden def. Sophia Baranov, 6-3, 6-2
- Ilaria Sposetti def. Denise Torrealba, 6-3, 6-3, 10-8
- Lena Peyer def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 6-2
- Zenn Limm def. Luca Bohlen, 7-5, 6-3, 10-7
- Cassidy Mataia def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-0, 6-2
- Pauline Bruns def. Rutuja Chaphalkar, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Alabama Birmingham for a February 29th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.