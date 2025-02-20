APSU Women’s Basketball Clinches ASUN Tournament Spot with Win Over Queens

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team clinched a spot in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament with its 66-57 win over Queens Thursday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The win was highlighted by La’Nya Foster’s 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Her 11 boards match her career record set against UT Southern on December 28th.

Austin Peay State University quickly took control of the game in the first quarter, going up 9-3 within the first three minutes. Queens saw a scoring drought from 7:54-3:33, which was ended by a jumper by Jordyn Weaver, making the score 11-5. The Royals got within two of the govs with a 6-0 run from 2:17-51, but a layup by Anovia Sheals ended the first frame with the APSU Govs leading 19-15.

A three-pointer by Ana Barreto just 30 seconds into the second quarter cut Queens’ trail to one at 19-18. The Govs increased their lead with the help of Jordan Boddie’s three-pointers and Sheals’s layup, making the score 31-22. The Royals ended the first half on a 5-0 run to cut their deficit to four at 31-27.

Austin Peay State University opened the second half with three made baskets to lead by 11 at 38-27 with 6:20 left in the third quarter. The Royals fought back, with an 11-3 run to get within three at 41-38 with 2:50 left. A jumper from Nariyah Simmons, followed by free throws from Anala Nelson and Sheals, ended the third quarter with the Govs leading 47-38.

A jumper by Sa’Mya Wyatt extended the Govs lead to 11 at 49-38 to open the fourth quarter. Free throws by the Royals allowed them to get within five of the Governors with 1:15 to play. Nelson’s four free throws ended the game, giving the Governors the 66-57 ASUN win.

The Difference

Rebounding. The Governors outrebounded the Royals 36-24. Out of the Govs’ 36 rebounds, 30 were defensive.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s La’Nya Foster led with 19 points and 11 rebounds, all defensive rebounds.

Anala Nelson had a season-high 13 points.

Nelson also grabbed four assists, which earned the junior her 250th career assist.

Anovia Sheals had 11 points, her 13th game in double figures.

Sa’Mya Wyatt blocked three shots for the APSU Govs.

Abby Cater and Nariyah Simmons each had two steals.

The Governors outscored the Royals 26-24 in the paint and 12-6 from fast breaks.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Nashville to face Lipscomb on Saturday, February 22nd. The game begins at 2:00pm.