Henry Horton State Park Unveils Plans for New 76-Room Lodge and Park Upgrades

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks officials are excited about improvements coming to Henry Horton State Park, including a new 76-room lodge, enhanced park entrance, accessibility updates across the park, and improvements to river access points.

Construction of the new park amenities will follow a master plan concept for the park that keeps the Duck River centerstage for visitor experiences. The upgrades will include the demolition of older structures including the former restaurant building, current lodge, and swimming pool.

Construction activities will be phased to limit impacts to visitors and the existing lodge will remain open until the new lodge is ready to welcome guests.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the leadership of Governor Bill Lee and the generosity of the General Assembly for investing in Henry Horton State Park and the Chapel Hill community. The replacement lodge is continuing the trajectory of recent improvements to the Visitor Center and restaurant as well as multiple recreation amenities,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Henry Horton is a special place, and this progress will ensure that the park continues to serve the community and visitors.”

“We always want our visitors to be able to enjoy the park as much as possible, and we can’t wait to see these new features,” said park manager Shaun Rainone. “We will keep the community informed while work is underway and will provide updates on the project’s progress.”

Plans were unveiled today for the new, state-of-the-art lodge. The lodge will maximize views of the park with indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. Other amenities include meeting venues, guest rooms and suites, a breakfast/evening social area, gift shop, and a pool for lodge guests.

Henry Horton State Park was opened in the 1960s on the estate of Henry Horton, former governor of Tennessee. The park is on the shores of the scenic Duck River with one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world, preserved recently by Governor Lee by Executive Order as part of his long-term conservation strategy.