APSU Partners with Churches for Groundbreaking Mental Health Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) School of Nursing and Department of Social Work are partnering with Whispers Beyond Silence (WBS), a consortium of statewide churches, to present the Mental Health and the Ministry Conference from August 1st-2nd, 2025.

This conference will equip religious leaders with essential mental health knowledge, counseling strategies, and resources to assist community members.

The two-day conference at Austin Peay State University’s Morgan University Center will unite mental health experts and religious leaders to bridge spiritual guidance and mental health support. Sessions are scheduled for August 1st from 1:00pm until 5:00pm and August 2nd from 8:00am til 5:00pm.

“In a community where people are not able to seek professional mental health care, educating and providing resources to church leadership and counselors is an effective way to help meet the need,” said Dr. Debra Rose Wilson, Chair of Excellence in the School of Nursing. “This partnership represents a significant step toward bridging the gap in mental health care through spiritual support in our communities.”

The conference will cover topics such as depression, anxiety, trauma, youth mental health, addiction, and cultural considerations. Participants will learn evidence-based mental health assessment, support, and strategies for partnering with healthcare professionals.

The event is open to pastors, ministers, bishops, clergy and church counselors, with registration limited to 200 participants. The registration fee is $75 per person.

Key conference objectives include:

Raising mental health awareness and skills among religious leaders.

Providing evidence-based information on mental health conditions and treatments.

Creating effective partnerships between healthcare professionals and religious communities

For more information or to register, visit www.apsu.edu/nursing/mental-health-conference .

About Whispers Beyond Silence

Whispers Beyond Silence is a 501(c)(3) statewide nonprofit organization that seeks to offer mental health counseling, adult day care, afterschool programs for youth, employment preparation, counseling among the five-fold ministries of the organizational charter.

The organization’s mission is to improve mental health support in religious communities by meeting people where they are without judgment. Its members aim to offer a pathway to spiritual, mental, and physical well-being with a hands-on approach and provide hope and direction to enhance quality of life.

About Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing and Department of Social Work

Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing is a leader in nursing education, offering comprehensive undergraduate and graduate accredited programs. The school prepares healthcare professionals through patient-centered programs emphasizing quality, inclusivity, and community engagement. Its Master of Science in Nursing program offers specialized concentrations, including family nurse practitioner, nurse educator, and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner tracks.

The Department of Social Work offers fully accredited undergraduate and graduate programs combining theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Through its Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) programs, the department prepares students for careers in various settings, including mental health centers, hospitals, and community organizations. The department emphasizes hands-on learning, diverse faculty expertise, and community engagement.