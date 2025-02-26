75.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Identify Victim in Eastern Hills Drive Homicide
News

Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Eastern Hills Drive Homicide

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the domestic-related homicide has been identified as 34-year-old Oscarina Rincon of Venezuela. The next of kin notifications have been made.

On Monday, February 24th, 2025, at approximately 2:00am Clarksville Police officers responded to a residence on Eastern Hills Drive for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they discovered 34-year-old Oscarina Rincon deceased at the scene.

The suspect, 35-year-old Luis Alejandro Parra Montiel, had fled before officers arrived and was located in a wooded area and taken into custody without further incident. No other information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656.

Previous article
APSU Partners with Churches for Groundbreaking Mental Health Conference
Next article
#11 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball faces #15 Kentucky in Crucial SEC Showdown, Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information