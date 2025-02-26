APSU Softball takes down Middle Tennessee in Extra-Inning Thriller, 6-5

Clarksville, TN – Trailing by one heading into the bottom of the seventh, senior Sam Leski tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning and brought in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 6-5 victory against Middle Tennessee in its home opener, Wednesday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

For the eighth time this season, Austin Peay (12-3) scored multiple runs in the first inning, with a three-run home run to center field by Sammie Shelander answering an MTSU (4-11) score in the top of the frame.

Starting pitcher Samantha Miener and the APSU Govs posted scoreless second and third innings, including a third innings that saw a trio of Blue Raiders stranded on base.

Middle Tennessee broke the scoreless streak with a fly out in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Macee Roberts led off with a walk and advanced into scoring position off a two-out single by Maggie Daughrity. An error by MTSU’s second baseman put Kylie Campbell on first, advanced Daughrity to third, and brought Roberts in for the game-extending run, putting the Govs up 4-2.

MTSU had a hit and pair of walks in the top of the fifth, and fired a three-RBI double to the left field wall to regain the lead.

After being held scoreless for back-to-back innings, Leski led the seventh with a home run over the center field wall. Three batters later, Ashlyn Dulaney advanced Maddy Connolly Hojas – who made her APSU debut as a pinch runner following a Katie Raper walk –to second base, but APSU was unable to capitalize, with a pop up to MTSU’s second baseman stranding the two.

With a Blue Raider unable to cross the plate in the top of the eight, Campbell was walked in the bottom of the inning, and reached third after Ashley Diaz and Shelander fielder’s choices.

With Campbell on third and there being just one out, Leski made contact and lifted a ball to center field to score the game-winning run.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 3-0) 3.1 IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 12BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University continues its best start to a season in program history at 12-3.

With the win, the Governors snap a four-game losing streak to the Blue Raiders. The win is APSU’s first over them since a 10-6 win in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, February 27th, 2019.

Austin Peay State University’s extra-inning and walk-off victory are both it’s first since a 1-0, eight-inning victory against Queens last season (4/21/24).

With its two home runs – the Govs’ 18th and 19th this season – Austin Peay State University has officially passed last season’s home-run total of 18.

Maggie Daughrity had her first-career multi-hit performance with a pair of base knocks.

Sammie Shelander’s two hits marked her second straight and fifth overall multi-hit game of the season. It also is the 29th of her career.

Sam Leski’s seventh-inning home run was her team-best sixth of the season and the eighth of her career.

Ashley Martin improved to 3-0 on the season and 10-3 in her collegiate career.

