Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Struggles Against Lipscomb, Fall 5-2 in Conference Play

APSU Men's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Michael O. Buchanan Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (4-6, 0-2 ASUN) took the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three. 

On court two, Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton defeated Antoine Testaud de Marchain and Oskar Szymcak, 7-6 (7-4). Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro took a 7-6 (9-7) win over Oliver Thoeny and Giovanni Ciocca on court three. 

Arnet claimed the APSU Govs’ lone singles win with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Antoine Testaud de Marchain on court five.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Drake in a Thursday 10:00am match in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Juan Lombisano/Fancundo Perlov def Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 7-5
  2. Glen Arnet/Tom Bolton def. Antoine Testaud de Marchain/Oskar Szymcak, 7-6 (7-4)
  3. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro def. Oliver Thoeny/Giovanni Ciocca, 7-6 (9-7)

Singles

  1. Oskar Szymczak and Giovanni Becchis, 6-3, 4-6, 3-0, retired
  2. Giovanni Ciocca def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
  3. Juan Lombisano def. Tom Bolton, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0
  4. Fancundo Perlov def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 6-1
  5. Glen Arnet def. Antoine Testaud de Marchain, 6-4, 6-4
  6. Oliver Thoeny def. Javier Tortajada, 6-1, 6-4
