Education

Northeast High School Hosts VEX Robotics Regional, Showcasing Student Innovation

By Tony Centonze
Alex Bakel, Daniel Joseph and Micah Schul

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Northeast High School (NEHS) recently hosted thirty high school robotics teams from all throughout middle Tennessee for a VEX Robotics Regional Competition that allowed local students to show off their technical skills.

NEHS Technology teacher Nicholas Dubee said, “These teams came from all over central Tennessee to compete. There are individual and team challenges that give them a chance to practice their skills, and show what their robots can do.”

A large crowd watched from the bleachers as individuals tested their skills and teams faced challenges throughout the day. Dubee said, “This year’s state tournament will be held at APSU in March, and the world championships are scheduled for Dallas, TX, in May.”

Brentwood High School’s “The Mad Scientists” won the Excellence Award. This year’s Tournament Champions were Innovation Academy’s “Innovation Robotics” and NEHS’s “Eagle Siege.”

Photo Gallery

