Clarksville Police report Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Peachers Mill Road; Second Collision Causes Traffic Delays

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a serious motorcycle crash at 1:52pm on Peachers Mill Road at South Senseney Circle, temporarily shutting down the roadway. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, leading to significant injuries.

Emergency responders transported the motorcyclist to Tennova Healthcare for treatment, while the driver of the other vehicle had to be extricated by rescue crews. Authorities have not yet released details on the extent of the injuries.

Just two minutes later, at 1:54pm, CPD also responded to a second crash at the intersection of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Pea Ridge Road. While this collision did not block the roadway, it has caused traffic congestion in the area.

Drivers are urged to use caution and seek alternate routes as authorities continue their investigations. Further updates will be provided as more details become available.