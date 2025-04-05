Austin Peay State University Softball Splits Doubleheader with Bellarmine, Hits 30-Win Mark in Style

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split an Atlantic Sun Conference doubleheader against Bellarmine, as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Knights in the first game and later earned their 30th win of the season in an 8-0, five-inning shutout victory, Saturday, at Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field.

Game 1

Austin Peay 3, Bellarmine 4

Samantha Miener opened the game by tossing three scoreless innings, as Austin Peay State University struck in the low-scoring affair, with Kylie Campbell sending a solo homer over the left field wall for her sixth of the season and the Governors 50th of 2025.

Campbell’s home run was the game’s only score until a Bellarmine triple brought in a pair of runs and a single to center field extended Bellarmine’s advantage to 3-1.

Sam Leski led off the bottom of the fourth on a single and later advanced to third following a steal and ground out, but was left on the base path following a ground out for the final out of the frame.

A BU solo home run in the top of the fifth extended the Govs’ deficit, but Sammie Shelander singled with two outs to drive in both Kayleigh Roper and Campbell – who reached on an error and single – respectively; however, it was APSU’s only runs of the frame following and fielder’s choice.

Austin Peay State University retired the Knights in order across the sixth and seventh innings, but was unable to retake the lead, resulting in the loss.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (L, 7-3) 0.2 IP, 1H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 5 BF

Game 2

Austin Peay 8, Bellarmine 0

After dropping Game 2 of the series, Austin Peay State University left no doubt in the rubber match after tallying its second run-rule win over the Knights on the weekend off Shelander’s first multi-homer performance as a Governor.

With the bases loaded in the Knights’ half of the first inning, the Knights batted into a double play with Roper getting a force out at second base and tossing it to Campbell at first base.

Campbell reached on a single up the middle in the bottom of the first, but was halted from advancing further following a fielder’s choice that put Macee Roberts on first. Shelander’s first homer run of the contest scored the game’s first runs, with that 2-0 advantage holding until the bottom of the third.

After batting back to a 2-0 count, Campbell was walked after taking four-straight balls and reached second after pinch hitter Ashley Diaz singled on the first pitch she saw.

Austin Peay State University tallied three-straight hits to extend its lead to 5-0 with Leski and Katie Raper posting RBI base knocks and Howard driving in the final run of the frame on her season’s first tripe.

An inning later, Roper and Skylar Sheridan posted singled, as Sammie Shelander put a ball over the centerfield wall to make it 8-0 in favor of the Governors. Despite a Bellarmine two-out walk in the seventh, Kiley Hinton connected with Roper on a fielder’s choice to force the final out of the afternoon, resulting in the run-rule decision.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (11-2) 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1K, 16 BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 30-7 on the season, 8-4 in ASUN Conference play, and 18-10 all-time against Bellarmine.

With the series being moved to Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field due to inclement weather in Clarksville, Austin Peay improved to 11-3 in neutral-site games this season, its most neutral-site wins in a single season in program history.

APSU reached 30 wins for just the fifth time in program history. It is also the fastest team to have reached 30 wins in program history (37 games).

Austin Peay State University’s senior class now is the winningest in program history with 110 wins.

Head coach Kassie Stanfill – who already was the only coach in program history with multiple 30-wins seasons – now claims her third 30-win campaign at the helm of Governors softball.

Across three appearances, two starts, and 12.2 innings over the weekend, Samantha Miener did not allow a run, struck out three batters, and surrendered nine hits.

Sammie Shelander had the best weekend of her Austin Peay State University career, batting .600 with six hits, four runs, a double, three home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.600 slugging percentage.

With Sammie Shelander’s two home runs in Game 3, APSU improved their season total to 52, surpassing the 2018 Governors for second all-time. Next up is the 2019 team’s program-record 61 four baggers.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts rival Murray State on Tuesday at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.

The contest against the Racers is a makeup date after a March 5th meeting had to be postponed due to inclement weather.