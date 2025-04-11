APSU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches to Open Play at UAB’s Blazer Beach Bash

Birmingham, AL – Austin Peay State University’s beach volleyball team dropped a pair of 5-0 decisions to Missouri State and Chattanooga on its opening day of the Blazer Beach Bash, Friday, on the UAB Beach Volleyball Courts.

APSU forced a third set on Court 1 against Missouri State, as Grace Austin and Jordan Morris claimed the opening set before falling in a tight battle. Missouri State claimed the remaining flights in straight sets.

In the afternoon, Austin Peay State University again battled but came up short against Chattanooga. Gabriella MacKenzie and Bailey Lasater pushed the Mocs to three sets on Court 3, but UTC completed the sweep with straight-set wins across the other four pairings.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

Austin Peay returns to action Saturday for Day Two of the Blazer Beach Bash where it faces Southeastern Louisiana in an 8:00am match, before concluding the regular season at noon against host UAB.

Results vs. Missouri State

Missouri State 5, Austin Peay 0

Results vs. Chattanooga

Chattanooga 5, Austin Peay 0