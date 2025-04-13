APSU Women’s Golf Opens ASUN Championship in Fifth

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Led by a two-over 74 from Abby Hirtzel, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 301 and is in fifth place after the opening round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Sunday, at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

At 13-over par, Austin Peay State University is two shots behind fourth-place Florida Gulf Coast and is four shots behind third-place Eastern Kentucky. The Governors also are one stroke ahead of sixth-place North Florida and three shots ahead of seventh-place North Alabama. Stetson leads the ASUN Championship after shooting one-over 289 in the first round, while the Hatters’ Filippa Jansson is the individual leader after shooting three-under 69.

Hirtzel used birdies on two of her first three holes to shoot an opening round 74 and finish the round tied for ninth place. Jillian Breedlove and Kaley Campbell – who carded a team-best three birdies – both shot a three-over 75 in the opening round and are tied for 13th after 18 holes.

Erica Scutt posted the final counting score for the Governors in the first round, shooting a five-over 77 to finish tied for 30th. Finally, Maggie Glass carded an 81 in the opening round and is tied for 47th.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Florida Gulf Coast and North Florida for the second round of the ASUN Conference Championship and begins teeing off at 9 a.m., Monday, off hole No. 1 at Hampton Cove. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

